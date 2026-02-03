Nintendo In “Long-Term Negotiations” With Memory Suppliers, No Decision Made On Switch 2 Price Increase

Will Nintendo be forced to raise Switch 2 prices too?

Nintendo has made their own statements regarding memory supply for their consoles, particularly the Switch 2.

As shared on Bluesky by Nintendo Patents Watch, Nintendo revealed they are “engaging in long-term negotiations with our suppliers to ensure stable supply.”

They confirmed that the price surge on memory supplies could put pressure on them eventually, but there is no expected impact for this fiscal year’s earnings, and they have not decided on raising the Switch 2’s price yet.

Nintendo also does not see the Switch 2’s lower gross profit margin as an issue so far. It’s possible that Nintendo has built enough Switch 2 stocks to ride the wave of component price surges for this fiscal year.

While no tech company can predict the future, if the component supply/price surge issue ends in 2026, than Nintendo could successfully ride it out.

For those curious, SK Hynix supplies the Switch 2’s 6 GB SDRAM and 256 GB NAND Flash memory. SK Hynix, Micron, and Samsung are now working together to ensure that their clients don’t engage in memory hoarding.