“They Don’t Chase Hype Cycles” – YouTuber Rockstation Says This Is How GTA 6’s Marketing Will Play Out

by

It makes so much sense it’s a wonder he said it first.

Rockstation has made an interesting YouTube video arguing that Rockstar will hold a confident marketing campaign for GTA 6 – and that’s the reason that we’re still waiting.

In Rockstation’s words:

They don’t chase hype cycles. They create their own rhythm completely.

Looking back to the first two trailers, Rockstation argues that Take-Two released each trailer deliberately. Each one indicated that they reached a specific landmark in development, that they felt confident enough to show what they had made.

Because of this, Rockstation believes that Rockstar won’t release the third trailer today. They aren’t going to market the game for nearly a year.

When the third trailer does arrive, Rockstar and Take-Two will commit to it. At that point, they will no longer have any doubts if something comes up to delay the game any further.

And Take-Two will execute meticulous plans to keep the fans and the press engaged and interested all the way until the game releases.

You can watch Rockstation’s video below.

