Nioh 3 Is A PlayStation 5 Timed Exclusive – For Only Six Months

Nioh as a whole could come to other platforms in the future.

The latest Nioh 3 trailer reveals that the franchise may end its console exclusivity soon.

PlayStation released their own trailer, revealing its unique features for the PlayStation 5. Of course, it brings up the DualSense’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, as well as its 3D audio.

At the end of the trailer, they share this information:

Also available on PC. Not available on other consoles until at least 6 months after February 6, 2026.

While some games, such as Silent Hill 2 Remake, were announced to have timed PS5 exclusivity, more games just come to the console first and then get ported later.

This clause only comes up for games that Sony partnered on. Sony agreed not to make these games permanent console exclusives.

The window is open for these games to come to Xbox and Switch 2 by August 6, 2026. It’s possible that Koei Tecmo is already working on those ports too, but it depends on their agreement with Sony.

And if Nioh 3 could leave PlayStation 5 exclusivity, the other Nioh games could also come to Xbox and Switch 2.