Resident Evil Requiem Trailer Brings The Raccoon City Tragedy To Life

Capcom has released a striking new trailer for Resident Evil Requiem.

Called “Evil Has Always Had A Name”, it unexpectedly takes us back to one of the most important events in Resident Evil’s lore; the Raccoon City incident.

Raccoon City experienced an outbreak of Umbrella Corporation’s t-virus so massive that it revealed the existence of the t-virus to the world. In a way, this is the inciting incident to the entirety of the franchise.

While the games have shown us what this incident looked like to S.T.A.R.S. agents, Umbrella Corporation, and the US government, this shows us what it was like for one of Raccoon City’s citizens.

Since it’s labeled as a Resident Evil Requiem trailer, it’s implied that the young girl in it is Grace Ashcroft as a child. But Capcom doesn’t directly say so, and there’s a real possibility that this trailer is a Trojan horse.

You can watch Evil Has A Name below.