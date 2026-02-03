RICOCHET Is Disabling Cronus Zen And XIM Matrix For Call Of Duty; Cronus Archives COD On Their Discord Immediately

Cronus has moved rapidly after RICOCHET has announced they are targeting Cronus Zen and XIM Matrix for Call Of Duty.

RICOCHET revealed in the latest Call of Duty Updates post on Twitter that they will disable these devices moving forward. They say that these devices “alter player inputs in ways that create unfair advantages, and they pose a persistent frustration to players”.

Their next update will detect these two devices and disable them. Notably, RICOCHET did not say anything about punishing players using these devices.

But we can confirm that Cronus has taken action. As you can see in the screenshot below, they have already archived the Black Ops 7 channel on their Discord.

If most Call of Duty cheaters were Cronus Zen and XIM Matrix users, RICOCHET has tolerated them for a long time. This may be because they considered the arguments that these devices offer accessibility to disabled players.

But if this change really fixes the cheating problem in Call of Duty, then RICOCHET should have done it much earlier. We’re about to test that theory in a matter of weeks.