Crimson Desert’s Latest Trailer Reveals Kliff Does Not Fight Alone

This is as big a vision for Crimson Desert as it gets.

Pearl Abyss has revealed the story of Crimson Desert, revealing a facet of Kliff’s story that they’ve been hiding this whole time.

While the story revolves around Kliff, he isn’t a solitary figure after all. In fact, he dedicates much of the game to rounding up his kin the Greymanes, to defend the land of Pywel from all the threats surrounding it.

On a gameplay level, we now also know that you will switch between two other playable characters as well.

It is still mostly Kliff’s story, and you will still get to explore a vast open world in the mold of The Legend of Zelda and Assassin’s Creed. Beyond helping Pywel’s residents in matters grave and routine, you can go hunting for loot, studying the wildlife, or just plain exploring.

It’s now clear that Pearl Abyss’ ambition really was to match up to the open worlds made by the biggest of AAA video game studios. You can watch the latest overview trailer here.