Ubisoft Drops Solid Snake Teaser For Rainbow Six Siege

Is Snake facing off or teaming up with Sam?

Ubisoft has dropped a surprise trailer for Rainbow Six Siege.

The trailer teases no less than Solid Snake of Metal Gear fame. Intriguingly, it looks like Zero, aka Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher, contacts Snake via codec at the start of this trailer.

Sam’s codec message is simply “Our window is closing.” It ends with Ubisoft announcing the Year 11 Roadmap will be revealed in a February 15 presentation.

We can speculate here if Sam and Snake will team up or face off, or maybe even a combination of both.

It’s worth bringing up here that Sam was added to Rainbow Six Siege as part of the 18th expansion, named Operation Shadow Legacy.

Rainbow Six Siege’s prior crossovers have ranged from some extra costumes to new operators. Ubisoft surely knows how much fans want this.

And if they do, they would have made sure to make Snake a playable operator. Hopefully, some other Metal Gear characters were added in as well.