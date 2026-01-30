Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Ubisoft Drops Solid Snake Teaser For Rainbow Six Siege

by

Is Snake facing off or teaming up with Sam?

Ubisoft has dropped a surprise trailer for Rainbow Six Siege.

The trailer teases no less than Solid Snake of Metal Gear fame. Intriguingly, it looks like Zero, aka Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher, contacts Snake via codec at the start of this trailer.

Sam’s codec message is simply “Our window is closing.” It ends with Ubisoft announcing the Year 11 Roadmap will be revealed in a February 15 presentation.

We can speculate here if Sam and Snake will team up or face off, or maybe even a combination of both.

It’s worth bringing up here that Sam was added to Rainbow Six Siege as part of the 18th expansion, named Operation Shadow Legacy.

Rainbow Six Siege’s prior crossovers have ranged from some extra costumes to new operators. Ubisoft surely knows how much fans want this.

And if they do, they would have made sure to make Snake a playable operator. Hopefully, some other Metal Gear characters were added in as well.

Recent Videos

CRAZIEST GAME EVER, GTA6 PHYSICAL EDITION DELAYED? & MORE

CRAZIEST GAME EVER, GTA6 PHYSICAL EDITION DELAYED? & MORE
Top 30 NEW Open World Games of 2026

Top 30 NEW Open World Games of 2026
Code Vein 2 - Before You Buy

Code Vein 2 - Before You Buy
Highguard - Before You Buy

Highguard - Before You Buy
Resident Evil Requiem: 10 Things You NEED TO KNOW

Resident Evil Requiem: 10 Things You NEED TO KNOW
10 Nastiest, Craziest & Longest Areas in Video Games

10 Nastiest, Craziest & Longest Areas in Video Games
10 Games Where You Are DEFINITELY EVIL

10 Games Where You Are DEFINITELY EVIL
10 Sequels That RUINED The Main Story

10 Sequels That RUINED The Main Story
Top 10 NEW Games of February 2026

Top 10 NEW Games of February 2026
Category: Tag: , , , , , , , ,