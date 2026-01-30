Gameranx

Rumor: PS Portal OLED Is Coming Using RDNA5

by

Don’t expect it to outperform the PlayStation 5 even if this is true.

KeplerL2 claims that a new PS Portal is on the way.

As shared on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit by AngieK22, KeplerL2 shared the details on NeoGAF. They claim that the new console will use RDNA5, and that it will be OLED.

Since the PS Portal is a streaming receiver for a PlayStation 5, it does not need a CPU as powerful as RDNA5, or even the RDNA2 in the PlayStation 5 itself.

KeplerL2 implies that this console will be a standalone device. That power would only be justified if it runs games natively.

It’s unlikely that Sony will make new games that can only run on the OLED PS Portal. Hypothetically, they’re packing this much power so it can run PS5 games on a small form factor.

But if this is all true, we would have concerns for both its cost, battery life, efficiency, and especially availability.

If KeplerL2 is right, Sony may not really be expecting high sales numbers. Instead it’s for their higher income consumers, the same fans who bought the PS Portal, and maybe even the PSVR2.

