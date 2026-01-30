Sega Promises Yakuza Kiwami 3 Is Getting Patched After Demo Gets Poor Steam Reviews

This is the first time in a while that a Yakuza game is getting negative reception.

RGG Studio is in an awkward situation because of the recently released Yakuza Kiwami 3 demo.

For the first time in years, the franchise has seen overwhelmingly negative customer reviews on Steam. The demo has 848 of 1,145 players criticizing the demo.

The main complaint is the new lighting system which makes it look worse than the PlayStation 2 original. But there’s also criticism of some animation, with some characters having worse expressions.

In a statement on Twitter, RGG Studio acknowledged the poor reviews and promises the final game will address these graphical issues with patch v 1.11.

They specified fixing the graphics in the Kubochi river area, which was the same location we shared above from ResetERA.

They also promise the patch will make more improvements, but they may not come to all platforms at the same time.

We only have SEGA and RGG studio’s word on this for now, but some fans can choose to wait and see if Yakuza Kiwami 3 is fixed when it releases this February 12 or after.