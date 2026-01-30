Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

GTA Online’s Newest Odd Jobs Revealed: Firefighter, Paper Route, And Forklift Operator

by

You really can go legit and still be really successful in GTA Online.

Rockstar has finally revealed the new Odd Jobs they have added to GTA Online.

You can now work as a firefighter for the Los Santos Fire Department, a forklift operator for Alpha Mail, and newspaper delivery for the local paper, the Los Santos Meteor.

As a firefighter, you get higher rewards if you answer your dispatch faster. You can earn the Unwavering Outfit and make it your career if you complete 25 dispatches.

As a forklift operator, you can earn the Forklift Certified Outfit by loading up mail five times.

To celebrate the occasion, Rockstar has added Double Rewards for all Odd jobs for this week, until February 4. This includes delivering pizza, medical courier work, and safeguard deliveries.

Odd Jobs do not include running businesses or entering activities like golf and tennis. But as we explained yesterday, these can all go together so that you can live a relatively normal life only doing legitimate work in GTA Online.

Recent Videos

Top 30 NEW Open World Games of 2026

Top 30 NEW Open World Games of 2026
Code Vein 2 - Before You Buy

Code Vein 2 - Before You Buy
Highguard - Before You Buy

Highguard - Before You Buy
Resident Evil Requiem: 10 Things You NEED TO KNOW

Resident Evil Requiem: 10 Things You NEED TO KNOW
10 Nastiest, Craziest & Longest Areas in Video Games

10 Nastiest, Craziest & Longest Areas in Video Games
10 Games Where You Are DEFINITELY EVIL

10 Games Where You Are DEFINITELY EVIL
10 Sequels That RUINED The Main Story

10 Sequels That RUINED The Main Story
Top 10 NEW Games of February 2026

Top 10 NEW Games of February 2026
MOST AMBITIOUS RPG of 2026? UBISOFT CHANGES EVERYTHING & MORE

MOST AMBITIOUS RPG of 2026? UBISOFT CHANGES EVERYTHING & MORE
Category: Tag: , , , , , , , ,