GTA Online’s Newest Odd Jobs Revealed: Firefighter, Paper Route, And Forklift Operator

You really can go legit and still be really successful in GTA Online.

Rockstar has finally revealed the new Odd Jobs they have added to GTA Online.

You can now work as a firefighter for the Los Santos Fire Department, a forklift operator for Alpha Mail, and newspaper delivery for the local paper, the Los Santos Meteor.

As a firefighter, you get higher rewards if you answer your dispatch faster. You can earn the Unwavering Outfit and make it your career if you complete 25 dispatches.

As a forklift operator, you can earn the Forklift Certified Outfit by loading up mail five times.

To celebrate the occasion, Rockstar has added Double Rewards for all Odd jobs for this week, until February 4. This includes delivering pizza, medical courier work, and safeguard deliveries.

Odd Jobs do not include running businesses or entering activities like golf and tennis. But as we explained yesterday, these can all go together so that you can live a relatively normal life only doing legitimate work in GTA Online.