Rumor: PlayStation State of Play Coming In February

Sony may have their first 2026 event next month.

Nate The Hate confirmed that there will be a State of Play event scheduled for this month.

Microsoft just had their Xbox Developer Direct last week, so Sony is following their event closely.

There is no lack of 3rd party games that Sony can feature at the event. The list of February PS5 games include Resident Evil Requiem, Yakuza Kiwami 3, Nioh 3, High on Life 2 and even Microsoft’s Avowed.

When it comes to Sony’s own offerings, their Deus Ex remaster is exclusive to PlayStation, alongside Marathon this March and Saros this April.

While Sony fans may be happy with the volume of 3rd party games going to the PlayStation 5, and maybe PlayStation 4, Sony isn’t doing well with the volume and schedule of their own games.

They’re already lagging behind Microsoft and Nintendo for their own games, and that follows a trend for a few years now.

But we bring all of this up to say that if Sony is finally ready to reveal their other games in development, this is the time to announce them.