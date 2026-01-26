Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Rumored Rayman 30th Anniversary Edition Receives Australia Rating

by

Surprisingly, the original Rayman is hard to find on modern platforms.

Rayman 30th Anniversary Edition has received a rating in Australia.

It received a G rating, for general patronage with a level 2 gameplay rating for very mild violence. It also lists Atari as publisher.

As explained by Gematsu, Tom Henderson dropped hints about a Rayman 30th anniversary game last year. He also clarified that it isn’t a trilogy.

While the 1st Rayman is considered a platforming icon like Mario and Sonic, it hasn’t received multiple ports or rereleases to keep it available. The MS-DOS version released in the same generation as the PlayStation, Saturn, and Jaguar versions.

Today, the game is not on Steam. Ubisoft Connect sells the original MS-DOS version, that isn’t compatible with modern platforms.

GOG did make Rayman Forever. This is their version of the MS-DOS Rayman for modern platforms that makes enough changes that it’s not an accurate port anymore.

Ubisoft may be set to announce this 30th anniversary version very soon.

Recent Videos

10 Nastiest, Craziest & Longest Areas in Video Games

10 Nastiest, Craziest & Longest Areas in Video Games
10 Games Where You Are DEFINITELY EVIL

10 Games Where You Are DEFINITELY EVIL
10 Sequels That RUINED The Main Story

10 Sequels That RUINED The Main Story
Top 10 NEW Games of February 2026

Top 10 NEW Games of February 2026
MOST AMBITIOUS RPG of 2026? UBISOFT CHANGES EVERYTHING & MORE

MOST AMBITIOUS RPG of 2026? UBISOFT CHANGES EVERYTHING & MORE
20 Coop Games That Will Test YOUR FRIENDSHIP

20 Coop Games That Will Test YOUR FRIENDSHIP
10 New Games That Look TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE

10 New Games That Look TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE
20 OVERHYPED Games That Actually Delivered

20 OVERHYPED Games That Actually Delivered
10 DUMBEST Things That BROKE Video Games

10 DUMBEST Things That BROKE Video Games
Category: Tag: , , , , , , , ,