Rumored Rayman 30th Anniversary Edition Receives Australia Rating

Surprisingly, the original Rayman is hard to find on modern platforms.

Rayman 30th Anniversary Edition has received a rating in Australia.

It received a G rating, for general patronage with a level 2 gameplay rating for very mild violence. It also lists Atari as publisher.

As explained by Gematsu, Tom Henderson dropped hints about a Rayman 30th anniversary game last year. He also clarified that it isn’t a trilogy.

While the 1st Rayman is considered a platforming icon like Mario and Sonic, it hasn’t received multiple ports or rereleases to keep it available. The MS-DOS version released in the same generation as the PlayStation, Saturn, and Jaguar versions.

Today, the game is not on Steam. Ubisoft Connect sells the original MS-DOS version, that isn’t compatible with modern platforms.

GOG did make Rayman Forever. This is their version of the MS-DOS Rayman for modern platforms that makes enough changes that it’s not an accurate port anymore.

Ubisoft may be set to announce this 30th anniversary version very soon.