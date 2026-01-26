Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

ARC Raiders’ 1st 2026 Update, Headwinds, Arrives Tomorrow, January 27

by

We’re about to see how well Embark’s update schedule for ARC holds up.

Embark Studios has shared the release date for the first big ARC Raiders update of 2026, Headwinds.

Headwinds is releasing on January 27, 2026, as they posted on Twitter. This came with a picture of three Raiders facing a fourth, while the whole image is lit in a foreboding sepia tone.

Embark revealed last year that Headwinds is the first part of their initial 2026 roadmap, called Escalation.

They also revealed that Headwinds will come with a matchmaking option at level 40 and above, a new minor map condition, and a new player project (a special resource collecting event).

The spoiler image implies that Headwinds is themed around dust storms. A headwind is a wind that blows against the direction a person is moving towards, making it harder to move.

Those dust storms may be particularly dangerous in Topside. They could even cause deep hurting. But we’ll find out for sure when it launches tomorrow.

Recent Videos

10 Nastiest, Craziest & Longest Areas in Video Games

10 Nastiest, Craziest & Longest Areas in Video Games
10 Games Where You Are DEFINITELY EVIL

10 Games Where You Are DEFINITELY EVIL
10 Sequels That RUINED The Main Story

10 Sequels That RUINED The Main Story
Top 10 NEW Games of February 2026

Top 10 NEW Games of February 2026
MOST AMBITIOUS RPG of 2026? UBISOFT CHANGES EVERYTHING & MORE

MOST AMBITIOUS RPG of 2026? UBISOFT CHANGES EVERYTHING & MORE
20 Coop Games That Will Test YOUR FRIENDSHIP

20 Coop Games That Will Test YOUR FRIENDSHIP
10 New Games That Look TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE

10 New Games That Look TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE
20 OVERHYPED Games That Actually Delivered

20 OVERHYPED Games That Actually Delivered
10 DUMBEST Things That BROKE Video Games

10 DUMBEST Things That BROKE Video Games
Category: Tag: , , , , ,