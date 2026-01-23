Super Mario Galaxy Movie Nintendo Direct Crash Lands This Sunday

Nintendo has announced a Nintendo Direct for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

They made this announcement on Twitter:

Join us on Sunday, Jan 25, at 6am PT for the #NintendoDirect featuring an exclusive look at The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

Please note that no game information will be included in this presentation.

They also revealed that the event can be streamed from their mobile Nintendo Today app, available with a Nintendo Account in select regions, including the US.

Chris Pratt, who plays Mario, revealed in a recent interview that there are even more characters that are being added to the film aside from Rosalina and Bowser Jr.

He may have felt confident to let that information out knowing this Nintendo Direct was on the way. Since it’s also taking inspiration from Super Mario Odyssey, we may see characters from that game appear here, such as Cappy.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is releasing in theaters this April 3, 2026.