Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Super Mario Galaxy Movie Nintendo Direct Crash Lands This Sunday

by

Focus, M.

Nintendo has announced a Nintendo Direct for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

They made this announcement on Twitter:

Join us on Sunday, Jan 25, at 6am PT for the #NintendoDirect featuring an exclusive look at The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

Please note that no game information will be included in this presentation.

They also revealed that the event can be streamed from their mobile Nintendo Today app, available with a Nintendo Account in select regions, including the US.

Chris Pratt, who plays Mario, revealed in a recent interview that there are even more characters that are being added to the film aside from Rosalina and Bowser Jr.

He may have felt confident to let that information out knowing this Nintendo Direct was on the way. Since it’s also taking inspiration from Super Mario Odyssey, we may see characters from that game appear here, such as Cappy.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is releasing in theaters this April 3, 2026.

Recent Videos

MOST AMBITIOUS RPG of 2026? UBISOFT CHANGES EVERYTHING & MORE

MOST AMBITIOUS RPG of 2026? UBISOFT CHANGES EVERYTHING & MORE
20 Coop Games That Will Test YOUR FRIENDSHIP

20 Coop Games That Will Test YOUR FRIENDSHIP
10 New Games That Look TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE

10 New Games That Look TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE
20 OVERHYPED Games That Actually Delivered

20 OVERHYPED Games That Actually Delivered
10 DUMBEST Things That BROKE Video Games

10 DUMBEST Things That BROKE Video Games
10 MIND BLOWING Moments in Recent Games

10 MIND BLOWING Moments in Recent Games
Is This Already The WORST Game of 2026?

Is This Already The WORST Game of 2026?
ELDER SCROLLS 6 RELEASE DELAY EXPLAINED, NEW GAME LETS YOU BE GOD & MORE

ELDER SCROLLS 6 RELEASE DELAY EXPLAINED, NEW GAME LETS YOU BE GOD & MORE
Hytale - Before You Buy

Hytale - Before You Buy
Category: Tag: , , , ,