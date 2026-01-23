Gameranx

Team Ninja Finally Shows Us How Nioh 3 Looks And Plays

Our shogun-apparent even knows how to do Ryu Hayabusa’s Izuna Drop.

Team Ninja has shared a 17 minute gameplay preview for Nioh 3.

While they have shared an extensive preview of the story, characters, and even gameplay details, this is the first time they’ve shown how the game actually looks and plays.

So what is the game really like? As shogun-apparent Tokugawa Takechiyo, you will bring a host of martial arts skills and supernatural powers with you across time, as you fight humans and supernatural beings alike in different eras of Japanese history.

We finally got to see the combined Samurai and Ninja styles in action. Takechiyo even knows how to do Ryu Hayabusa’s iconic Izuna Drop.

Online multiplayer also exists in Nioh 3, allowing you to sunmmon other Takechiyos to more easily take down fearsome monsters.

Nioh 3 is coming to PC and PlayStation 5 on February 6. A demo will be releasing next week, January 29, and you can carry over your progress in it to the full game.

