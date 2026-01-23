Gameranx

Remedy: Alan Wake 2 Deal Was Very Fair, Epic Is An Excellent Partner “Steam Or No Steam”

Remedy has dissolved a popular gamer narrative.

Remedy has come to Epic Games’ defense for their publishing deal for Alan Wake 2.

In 2021, Remedy signed a publishing deal with Epic, which turned out to be for Alan Wake Remastered and Alan Wake 2.

Both games only arrived on PC via Epic Game Store. Unfortunately, although Alan Wake 2 released in October 2023, the game did not sell enough copies to break even until November 2024.

Remedy confirmed that the game finally recouped in the end of Q4 2024. But many fans clung to the narrative that the game would have sold more and broke even if it had also released on Steam.

Remedy tweeted this in response to Larian’s Michael Douse about this very topic:

Hi. There would be no Alan Wake 2 without Epic Publishing. The publishing deal with Epic was very fair to Remedy.

While these complex deals can often take even a year to reach their conclusion, and may not always be fair to the developer, this one was.

And it only took months to get done. Epic Games was, and is, an excellent partner to us. Steam or no Steam.

