Rockstar Games Steam Sale Goes As Low As 80 % For GTA And Red Dead Redemption

If you have some leftover holiday money, this is a decent place to spend it.

Rockstar Games is holding a huge sale on Steam, from now until February 6, 2026.

As is the case for Steam, the sales include discounts if you buy special editions or get game bundles. And if you already own an item in a bundle or special edition, Steam will still offer a discount for the rest.

Red Dead Redemption II Ultimate Edition is at the top of these sales at a staggering 80 % off. This version comes with the Red Dead Online, plus exclusive content for both story and online modes.

Since each region may now have different sales, we’ll share the sale discounts for each game below: