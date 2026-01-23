Madrazo Hits Return With Triple Rewards For GTA Online’s Weekly Activities

Make more money than usual with one of GTA’s scariest ‘clients’.

Rockstar has put the spotlight on one activity for GTA Online this week.

They made this announcement on Twitter:

Help Martin Madrazo with his vengeful plots by completing Madrazo Hits to rack up 3X GTA$ and RP through January 28.

Martin Madrazo is a high profile businessman who somehow became the head of Los Santos’ most ruthless Mexican narcotic gangs. He had some interesting ‘interactions’ with Michael, Franklin, and especially Trevor.

Madrazo Hits debuted in GTA Online’s Bottom Dollar Bounties update last 2024. Don’t expect to find out much about these targets, or what Madrazo’s business is all about. Suffice to say Madrazo introduces Mr. Faber to GTA Online’s story.

There’s some other ways to make money in GTA online this week, including forgery sell missions, transform races, and auto shop client jobs. But it’s clear Madrazo is the big moneymaker for the next seven days.