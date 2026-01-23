Playground Games’ Fable Is Letting You Create Your Character – And Their Morality – From The Ground Up

Playground Games has finally opened the floodgates on the finer details of their Fable reboot.

We now know that it is coming this Autumn to Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5. On Xbox, it will be both Play Anywhere and Day One Game Pass.

Playground definitively clarified in the Developer Direct that the player will be able to customize their character. They demonstrated that the player character they had been using this whole time was not a ‘default’ and they would be making it from the ground up.

They also talked about the morality system, which arguably isn’t really about good or evil anymore. As game director Ralph Fulton put it;

…our game will never judge you, but the people of Albion will.

For example, if you like to attack the chickens in game, you will develop a reputation for doing so. But that doesn’t necessarily place you in a good or evil alignment.

Instead, the NPCs will decide if attacking chickens is good or bad and treat you accordingly. One could say this turns the game’s morality into a social norm, or it relativizes the whole thing.

Overall, it’s an interesting idea that will be fun to try.