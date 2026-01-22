Gameranx

ARC Raiders Publisher Nexon Is Now Looking For More Western Partners Following Its Success

They finally broke out in the West after trying for decades.

Nexon is once again enthusiastic about working with Western game developers following the success of Embark Studios’ ARC Raiders.

Nexon emerged as Embark’s majority shareholder when it launched in 2018. They decided to acquire it completely, making it a subsidiary in 2021.

Embark actually worked on ARC Raiders and The Finals at the same time, and released the latter game in December 2023 simply because it got finished earlier.

ARC Raiders’ success has eclipsed all of Nexon’s prior efforts to make it in the West, so one can understand their enthusiasm.

CEO Junghun Lee said this in an interview with Gamefile:

We are able to enjoy more awareness in the western community now.

And we also have a lot of different developers who are curious to know how Embark and Nexon work together.

I think this is an exciting and amazing opportunity for us, and I do definitely have this willingness to work more with more western developers who are innovative.

