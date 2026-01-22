Jason Schreier: GTA 6 May Be The Last Game Focusing On Graphical Fidelity For A While

It’s not just gamers seeing diminishing returns from better graphics, so are the game companies.

Jason Schreier believes GTA 6 will be the last game that will sell based on pushing graphical fidelity.

In an interview with Xbox Expansion Pass, host Luke Lohr brokered the topic of how gamers see less uptick in graphical fidelity with each new console generation

Jason said this (edited for clarity):

The focus on graphical fidelity thing is really um unfortunate. And I think that we’ll probably see GTA 6 be the last of those games, at least for a while, that is just like we must go all in on looking as amazing as possible, because it’s really hard to imagine that paying dividends.

Jason then explains that AAA game developers spend so much money on making prettier games, but they’re not seeing returns to justify it. The poster boy for this problem is probably Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Its bigger budget required higher sales, even higher than the record setting sales that Insomniac’s title actually achieved.

Rockstar Games’ next title is likely to be a guaranteed success. But if it also underperformed, it would be so catastrophic that the industry would change completely, especially its approach to game graphics.