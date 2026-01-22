Gameranx

Monster Hunter Wilds’ Latest Patch Promises To Fix Steam Specific Issues – Is The DLC Bug Fixed?

by

Capcom didn’t confirm it’s a DLC related bug, but maybe they’ve fixed it.

It looks like Capcom has fixed the ongoing issue with Monster Hunter Wilds.

We reported on an issue from the start of this week about Monster Hunter Wilds DLC related bug. Fans thought Capcom was hurting performance for players who didn’t buy the DLC.

It turned out that it was an unintentional bug from the game’s DLC check system.

The official Monster Hunter Status Twitter account made this announcement:

Heads up, hunters: Patch Ver.1.040.03.01 is planned to go live on Steam January 27, 6pm PST / January 28, 2am GMT.

…This patch will include optimization improvements for Steam-specific processes and options to reduce processing load. It will also include a review of presets.

Players can keep playing through the update, and they promise another one coming in February 18.

Capcom did not confirm the rumors about the DLC bug issue, but several credible sources, including Digital Foundry, have confirmed it. We’ll see if it’s completely fixed next week.

