Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade For Switch 2 Can Fit In Its Bonus Magic The Gathering Cards In The Game Case

You can keep the whole thing sealed and raise up that collectible value.

Square Enix, Nintendo, and Hasbro came together for an incredible collectible crossover.

Last September 2025, Square Enix announced that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade was coming to the Switch 2. They also announced a special pre-order bonus if you bought the Game-Key Card version.

This version will come with a reversible cover for the case, and a Magic The Gathering Booster Pack.

And that’s happening because Hasbro’s Magic The Gathering launched a crossover with Square Enix to make Final Fantasy cards. These cards already launched last December, so Magic players are playing them now.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade with reversible cover art and Magic: The Gathering Booster Pack https://t.co/7jV26T2aq7 pic.twitter.com/YQNhjezcoJ — Nintendeal (@Nintendeal) January 20, 2026

As Nintendeal has revealed, the booster pack, which comes with 15 cards, easily fits in inside a Switch 2 game case. If you’re a collector, you can keep a copy sealed to keep all of that value together.

This bundle officially goes on sale tomorrow, January 22, 2026. So there’s still enough time for fans to pre-order this game, or maybe chase for it in the closest game store near you.