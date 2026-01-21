Rumor: Kingdom Hearts Collection Coming To Switch 2

But will it be a Game-Key Card?

Two sources are claiming that Square Enix is bringing Kingdom Hearts to Switch 2 next.

Attack The Backlog posted this on Twitter:

I can now say @NWeedle and i spoke about this behind the scenes and I was able to corroborate his statement of Kingdom Hearts Intergrum coming to switch 2, with my own source who told me it is coming to Switch 2 indeed. Nash does it again

Square Enix released Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind on the Switch in 2022. They’re also available as a bundle called Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece.

Most fans were unhappy with this port, because these are all cloud versions of these games. Capcom is set to rerelease the Resident Evil games they ported as cloud versions on the Switch as digital downloads on the Switch 2. That includes Game-Key Card releases.

So, it’s highly likely that Square Enix will do the same for their Kingdom Hearts games. It may also be a prelude for Kingdom Hearts 4 coming to Switch 2.