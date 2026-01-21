Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Rumor: Kingdom Hearts Collection Coming To Switch 2

by

But will it be a Game-Key Card?

Two sources are claiming that Square Enix is bringing Kingdom Hearts to Switch 2 next.

Attack The Backlog posted this on Twitter:

I can now say @NWeedle and i spoke about this behind the scenes and I was able to corroborate his statement of Kingdom Hearts Intergrum coming to switch 2, with my own source who told me it is coming to Switch 2 indeed. Nash does it again

Square Enix released Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind on the Switch in 2022. They’re also available as a bundle called Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece.

Most fans were unhappy with this port, because these are all cloud versions of these games. Capcom is set to rerelease the Resident Evil games they ported as cloud versions on the Switch as digital downloads on the Switch 2. That includes Game-Key Card releases.

So, it’s highly likely that Square Enix will do the same for their Kingdom Hearts games. It may also be a prelude for Kingdom Hearts 4 coming to Switch 2.

Recent Videos

10 New Games That Look TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE

10 New Games That Look TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE
20 OVERHYPED Games That Actually Delivered

20 OVERHYPED Games That Actually Delivered
10 DUMBEST Things That BROKE Video Games

10 DUMBEST Things That BROKE Video Games
10 MIND BLOWING Moments in Recent Games

10 MIND BLOWING Moments in Recent Games
Is This Already The WORST Game of 2026?

Is This Already The WORST Game of 2026?
ELDER SCROLLS 6 RELEASE DELAY EXPLAINED, NEW GAME LETS YOU BE GOD & MORE

ELDER SCROLLS 6 RELEASE DELAY EXPLAINED, NEW GAME LETS YOU BE GOD & MORE
Hytale - Before You Buy

Hytale - Before You Buy
10 Recent Good Games That Didn't Sell Well

10 Recent Good Games That Didn't Sell Well
10 NEW Fan Discoveries That'll Get You Playing Again

10 NEW Fan Discoveries That'll Get You Playing Again
Category: Tag: , , ,