Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Bundles Free Update With Dixie Kong For Switch and Switch 2

This update may have made this the best version of the game now.

Nintendo has shadow dropped a surprise update for Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, for Switch and Switch 2.

The update addresses the game’s graphics and gameplay issues when it launched one year ago. On Switch 2, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD has faster load times and better graphics, but that’s not all.

As covered by GameXplain, the visual bugs and mistakes this port had at launch have been fixed. For example, the Switch 2 will show more detailed fur, but it no longer disappears on the Switch version.

Content-wise, Dixie Kong has been added as a playable partner character to DK. A new Turbo Attack mode lets you speedrun the levels if you can catch up. And you can use GameShare from a Switch 2 to a Switch or another Switch 2.

This may now be the definitive version of the game, but Nintendo and Future Entertainment can ensure that with more updates in the future.