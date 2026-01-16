RICOCHET Adds “Cloud-Based Attestation” To Call of Duty: Black Ops 7’s Security In Season 2

This is equivalent to bringing a rocket launcher to a knife fight.

RICOCHET is adding a new security measure to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

They made this announcement on Twitter:

When Ranked Play launches in Season 02, RICOCHET Anti-Cheat will introduce a stronger form of remote, cloud-based attestation.

This additional layer of protection works before a match begins and builds on our existing TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot requirements, setting a new security bar for one of our most competitive modes.

Without getting too deep into jargon, attestation validates the integrity of computing devices, such as gaming PCs. Microsoft’s Azure Attestation, which is already used on general PCs, will be employed by RICOCHET.

Call of Duty has a reputation for rampant cheating, whether it’s deserved or not. Microsoft’s Azure Attestation uses cryptographic level verification, so for RICOCHET to use this is like bringing a Mk 153 SMAW to a knife fight.

Whether this works to the satisfaction of the players remains to be seen. At least, gamers who already have TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot compliant PCs won’t have to do anything else.