Bungie Explains Marathon’s Pseudo-Class System, Runner Shells

There’s even a shell you can use if you want to build up loot before entering PvP.

Bungie has revealed new details about Marathon’s class system (of sorts), the Runner shells.

Rumors abounded that Marathon switched from having customizable playable characters to becoming a hero shooter when Joe Ziegler signed on as director. We now know that isn’t the case.

They refer to the Runner shells as ‘archetypes,’ each with unique abilities. The conceit of these shells is they’re disposable bodies that players can switch around any time they want.

So, yes, these are different classes, but as an extraction shooter, you can collect loot that stays with you even if you change your class.

Most shells are easily recognizable classes too. The Destroyer employs a riot shield, the Assassin has a cloaking device, the Recon is built for hunting down Assassins, etc.

The Rook is a special shell because it doesn’t join teams in PvP. Instead, Rook players can jump down just to collect loot and run off.

The Rook exists for new players to build up their loadouts before properly joining PvP, but malicious players can take them down and take their loot if they catch them, and if they want to.

You can learn more in Bungie’s trailer below.