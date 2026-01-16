Gameranx

This YouTuber Explained What To Make Of The “Confirmed” GTA 6 Leaks

by

One detail sounds a little too good to be true.

YouTuber TGG has made a new video explaining the ‘confirmed’ GTA 6 leaks, and tells us what to make of it.

We’ve also covered these leaks as they came out, but TGG has some interesting insights after he looked into them.

The GameRoll leaks from April 2025 mainly related to gameplay and game design. TGG pointed out that one claim was particularly ‘iffy’.

GameRoll’s source claimed that Leonida would have over 700 shops. That would be the most shops that have ever been featured in any video game.

Most of these shops are indoors, but TGG still finds them hard to believe.

The November 2023 leaks relate to story details that were later confirmed in trailer 2.

Those leaks claim Jason fetched Lucia from prison, which was confirmed. It also referred to a nightclub where they plan robberies, which may be the one Boobie Ike owns.

Finally, it refers to an underwater mission where Jason has to fetch drugs that were misplaced in the ocean for a drug runner, and we later saw Jason hanging around the watery parts of Leonida and working for Brian.

If GTA 6 really is “content ready,” Rockstar won’t change these details now.

