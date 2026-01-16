Gameranx

Resident Evil Requiem's Combination of Action And Survival Horror Is About Catharsis

They have also revealed a big secret surrounding something called Elpis.

Capcom has released their Resident Evil Showcase, revealing more details about Resident Evil Requiem.

By employing dual protagonists, Capcom has combined the survival horror of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 7 with Grace, as well as the action gameplay of Resident Evil 4 with Leon.

As it turns out, Grace is also armed, but she only has a six shooter and limited ammo. On the other hand, Leon can now parry with a hatchet aside from employing his full training in all manner of weapons.

Director Koshi Nakanishi refers to a major theme in the game; catharsis. The escalating tension as you switch between Grace and Leon makes it more satisfying to take out the zombies you had to hide and run away from.

The showcase also reveals that Leon is hiding a secret about Grace’s mother involving something called Elpis. We’ll leave hardcore fans to speculate on that one, but we won’t have to wait that long to find out the truth.

