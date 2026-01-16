Gameranx

GTA Online: A Safehouse In The Hills Has A Liberty City Stories Reference Hiding In Plain Sight

If she doesn't know what Liberty City Stories is, she's too young for you bro.

PLTytus shared an interesting discovery about GTA Online’s A Safehouse in the Hills.

As it turns out, the KnoWay Out mission Home Sweet Home shares its name with a story mission in 2005’s Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories.

In 2005, Home Sweet Home is literally the first mission in Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories. In it, Toni Cipriano simply has to drive himself and his boss Vincenzo Cilli to Toni’s new apartment, where he has a change of clothes.

Toni then goes back down to drive them both to Vincenzo’s warehouse.

In 2025, Home Sweet Home is a fun little chapter in the KnoWay Out missions. Spoilers follow below.

After ruining KnoWay’s reputation, the company sets you up with an ambush while they attack your mansion. When you make your way back, KnoWay’s goons subdue you but Michael De Santa makes the save.

There doesn’t seem to be any real connection between GTA Online and Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories, but it is interesting that they settled on reusing the mission name two decades later.

