Nioh 3 Demo Officially Scheduled For PC and PlayStation 5 on January 29

That’s not a lot of time to give the game a try.

Team Ninja has finally announced the demo date for Nioh 3.

They made this announcement on their official Twitter account:

The #Nioh3 demo is coming to PS5 and Steam on January 29, 2026!

Demo save data can be carried over to the full game, so create your custom protagonist and face the challenges that await in a dark Warring States era Japan.

Nioh 3 is available on February 6, 2026. Pre-order now.

They announced the release date and demo just last month.

While there was only a three year gap between the first two games, Nioh 3 is releasing six years after Nioh 2. This title doesn’t play it safe, shaking up the formula in terms of both story and gameplay systems.

Its big hook is letting players choose between Samurai and Ninja playstyles, which they can switch between throughout the course of the game.

In the end, Team Ninja set the formula to diverge from FromSoftware’s design for their maso-core games. We’re sure fans are looking forward to give their next maso-core a try.