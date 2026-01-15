Gameranx

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade’s Streamlined Progression System Is Coming To All Platforms

by

Streamlined Progression was originally only coming to Xbox Series X|S and Switch 2.

Square Enix has made a huge announcement for Final Fantasy fans on all platforms.

They made this announcement on the Final Fantasy VII Twitter:

To celebrate Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade launch day on Nintendo Switch 2 & Xbox, a patch for the PS5 and PC versions will launch next Thursday.

This introduces Streamlined Progression, including the ability to keep HP and MP topped up, and always hit for 9,999 damage!

Streamlined Progression was originally announced in an interview with Naoki Hamaguchi in Automaton last October 2025. It’s also coming to Xbox Series X|S and Switch 2 when Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade releases in those platforms next week.

This system will allow you to scale the difficulty way low – you can max out all your stats, including max HP, max damage, infinite money, etc. Naoki claims players can breeze through the game in 10 hours using the system.

PC and PlayStation 5 players may not feel left out anymore; but you may personally not want to use this system anyway.

