Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 2 Edition Is Now Available

by

Still on Nintendo Switch? You get new stuff too.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Switch 2 version is now available.

This new version is available as a standalone game, and also as a $ 4.99 upgrade from Switch to Switch 2.

The Switch 2 version gets 4K in TV mode, mouse controls, 12 player online multiplayer, and camera and microphone features.

This comes with the latest update for both Switch and Switch 2. That update includes these new features:

  • A new Resort Hotel
  • Resetti’s Reset Service
  • The ability to collaborate on Slumber Islands with up to three players

 Nintendo originally announced this in October 2025. Today’s patch notes shared even more added features, such as these:

  • Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp items can now be brought over
  • Pascal always gives you a Pearl for every Scallop
  • New Nook Miles tasks have been added
  • You can buy Super Mario Bros. items without linking your Nintendo account

GVG has already tested and confirmed that the Switch 2 Edition performs better than playing the not-upgraded Switch version on Switch 2. But if you haven’t visited your island in sometime, you should just log back in and check everything out now.

Recent Videos

10 Recent Good Games That Didn't Sell Well

10 Recent Good Games That Didn't Sell Well
10 NEW Fan Discoveries That'll Get You Playing Again

10 NEW Fan Discoveries That'll Get You Playing Again
Does UBISOFT Deserve A Comeback?

Does UBISOFT Deserve A Comeback?
Top 25 NEW Action RPGs of 2026

Top 25 NEW Action RPGs of 2026
10 Gaming Ideas They Thought Were Good...BUT NO

10 Gaming Ideas They Thought Were Good...BUT NO
10 DLCs That BROKE THE GAME

10 DLCs That BROKE THE GAME
NEW Post-Apocalyptic Game Looks Insane, Another GTA 6 DELAY? & More

NEW Post-Apocalyptic Game Looks Insane, Another GTA 6 DELAY? & More
Top 20 NEW PS5 Games of 2026

Top 20 NEW PS5 Games of 2026
10 Video Game Things That DIED in 2025

10 Video Game Things That DIED in 2025
Category: Tag: , , ,