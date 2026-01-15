Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 2 Edition Is Now Available

Still on Nintendo Switch? You get new stuff too.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Switch 2 version is now available.

This new version is available as a standalone game, and also as a $ 4.99 upgrade from Switch to Switch 2.

The Switch 2 version gets 4K in TV mode, mouse controls, 12 player online multiplayer, and camera and microphone features.

This comes with the latest update for both Switch and Switch 2. That update includes these new features:

A new Resort Hotel

Resetti’s Reset Service

The ability to collaborate on Slumber Islands with up to three players

Nintendo originally announced this in October 2025. Today’s patch notes shared even more added features, such as these:

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp items can now be brought over

Pascal always gives you a Pearl for every Scallop

New Nook Miles tasks have been added

You can buy Super Mario Bros. items without linking your Nintendo account

GVG has already tested and confirmed that the Switch 2 Edition performs better than playing the not-upgraded Switch version on Switch 2. But if you haven’t visited your island in sometime, you should just log back in and check everything out now.