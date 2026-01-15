Bully Online Has Already Shut Down – SWEGTA Releasing Statement Next Week

We don’t know if Rockstar is the reason for the shutdown yet.

Bully Online is already shutting down.

The multiplayer mod launched roughly one month ago, on December 17, 2026. Content creator SWEGTA, who spearheaded the project, thanked the fans for their interest.

As reported by RockstarIntel, the developers shared a message on Discord. The server is shutting down, all scripts, webpages, account data, and launcher downloads are getting deleted.

SWEGTA tweeted this out shortly after:

I will make a proper statement on the situation on the 21st.

Of course, everyone is immediately speculating that Rockstar or Take-Two is involved. This may have been a copyright strike or DMCA, or it may just be a warning letter threatening legal action.

But it’s important to remember that none of the parties involved have confirmed that it was Rockstar or Take-Two. We will have to wait for a few more days to confirm what the situation is from the man who set this all up in the first place.