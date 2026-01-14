Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Hidetaka Miyazaki Calls Bloodborne The “Strongest Flavoring Of My Type Of Game”

by

We will always be asking why Bloodborne hasn’t gotten a remake or rerelease.

Hidetaka Miyazaki has revealed how much he values and cherishes FromSoftware’s PlayStation 4 exclusive Bloodborne.

In Bloodborne, you battle a plague of monstrous werewolves — but who’s really the monster?

In an interview with Game Informer, Miyazaki said this:

I’ve imparted a lot of my own ideas into this game whether it be the story, the world-building component, or even the game mechanics and the game systems that are in place.

Bloodborne is perhaps the strongest reflection of my type of flavoring of a game that one can experience.

Miyazaki also stated that Bloodborne was one of FromSoftware’s most challenging development projects.

Bloodborne was released in 2015 for the PlayStation 4, and has not been remastered or rereleased in any way since. Miyazaki’s statements about a PC port suggest that there’s some problem behind rereleasing it behind the scenes.

In any case, this is an interesting statement, as many fans would say Elden Ring has clearly surpassed Bloodborne. Of course, Miyazaki can choose his favorites between his games.

Recent Videos

10 NEW Fan Discoveries That'll Get You Playing Again

10 NEW Fan Discoveries That'll Get You Playing Again
Does UBISOFT Deserve A Comeback?

Does UBISOFT Deserve A Comeback?
Top 25 NEW Action RPGs of 2026

Top 25 NEW Action RPGs of 2026
10 Gaming Ideas They Thought Were Good...BUT NO

10 Gaming Ideas They Thought Were Good...BUT NO
10 DLCs That BROKE THE GAME

10 DLCs That BROKE THE GAME
NEW Post-Apocalyptic Game Looks Insane, Another GTA 6 DELAY? & More

NEW Post-Apocalyptic Game Looks Insane, Another GTA 6 DELAY? & More
Top 20 NEW PS5 Games of 2026

Top 20 NEW PS5 Games of 2026
10 Video Game Things That DIED in 2025

10 Video Game Things That DIED in 2025
20 Game REMAKES That We Are LOOKING FORWARD TO

20 Game REMAKES That We Are LOOKING FORWARD TO
Category: Tag: , , ,