Hidetaka Miyazaki Calls Bloodborne The “Strongest Flavoring Of My Type Of Game”

We will always be asking why Bloodborne hasn’t gotten a remake or rerelease.

Hidetaka Miyazaki has revealed how much he values and cherishes FromSoftware’s PlayStation 4 exclusive Bloodborne.

In Bloodborne, you battle a plague of monstrous werewolves — but who’s really the monster?

In an interview with Game Informer, Miyazaki said this:

I’ve imparted a lot of my own ideas into this game whether it be the story, the world-building component, or even the game mechanics and the game systems that are in place.

Bloodborne is perhaps the strongest reflection of my type of flavoring of a game that one can experience.

Miyazaki also stated that Bloodborne was one of FromSoftware’s most challenging development projects.

Bloodborne was released in 2015 for the PlayStation 4, and has not been remastered or rereleased in any way since. Miyazaki’s statements about a PC port suggest that there’s some problem behind rereleasing it behind the scenes.

In any case, this is an interesting statement, as many fans would say Elden Ring has clearly surpassed Bloodborne. Of course, Miyazaki can choose his favorites between his games.