The Disney Afternoon Collection Received A New ESRB Rating For Nintendo Switch and Switch 2

The irony that it took this long for them to return to Nintendo.

The ESRB has revealed that The Disney Afternoon Collection is coming to Nintendo Switch and Switch 2.

This is an anthology of four NES games developed by Capcom and based on Disney Saturday morning cartoons, namely:

  • Darkwing Duck
  • DuckTales
  • DuckTales 2
  • TaleSpin
  • Chip ‘n Dale
  • Chip ‘n Dale 2

The games are a retro throwback by themselves, but this collection is itself a significant part of developer Digital Eclipse’s history.

This collection originally released in 2017 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. We never received a clear explanation why it didn’t come to Nintendo platforms.

Atari is now listed as the publisher under its ESRB rating. Atari acquired Digital Eclipse in 2023.

Hopefully, these new Switch versions will fix the technical issues from the 2017 release, and open the door to even more Disney retro game releases. We don’t want to wait forever to get a modern rerelease of Donald Duck: Goin’ Quackers.

