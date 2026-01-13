Gameranx

GOG Is Not Competing For AAAs Vs. Steam – But They Are Getting The Latest Titles Like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

GOG isn’t just a scrappy underdog anymore.

GOG isn’t competing to get AAA games with the likes of Steam, but they have started getting them.

CD Projekt RED co-founder Michał Kiciński talked to GamesIndustry.Biz after buying GOG to take it independent and become its CEO.

Kiciński said that “competing for AAA smash hits and competing with prices” is not the GOG way. Interestingly enough, though, they are getting AAA games anyway.

In Kiciński’s words:

If you look at the best games of 2025, I’m not saying that all of them are on GOG, but some of them are, and each year we are getting better at getting new games.

We can point to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Silent Hill f, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 as some of these games. Somehow, GOG is putting up a fighting chance vs. Epic Game Store and even Steam here.

Kiciński reaffirmed GOG’s mission of preserving video games. With that in mind, not only are they all DRM-free, but GOG has launched initiatives like the preservation program and the dreamlist.

Fans who truly value DRM-free and preservation have always had the chance to put their money where their mouth is, on GOG.

