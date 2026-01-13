Avowed Is Now Up For Pre-Order On PS5 Alongside Price Drop To $ 49.99

Obsidian is now offering their action RPG for cheaper.

Avowed is now available to pre-order on PlayStation 5.

Obsidian and Microsoft officially announced the PS5 version last week. The game is launching on Sony’s platform in February 17, 2026.

The listing indicates that Avowed will be PS5 Pro Enhanced, and will support Remote Play and Game Help. It will also make sue of DualSense’s vibration and trigger effects.

Last week, Obsidian revealed that the PS5 version will be launching with the latest update for all platforms. But it’s also coming with another big change.

A Permanent Price Drop To $ 49.99

Avowed Standard Edition is now retailing for $ 49.99. This is the price on PlayStation 5, but to be clear, it’s the same price for Xbox and Steam.

Some fans who bought the game on Xbox may not be happy that they paid a higher price at launch. But we know most Xbox gamers played it through Game Pass.

And of course, if you’re an actual fan of Obsidian and the Pillars of Eternity franchise, you’re probably double dipping with zero regrets.