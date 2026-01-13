Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Getting Switch 2 Game Card Edition This March

The base game is complete on the Game Card.

Sega is finally releasing Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds on Switch 2 Game Card.

As they announced on YouTube, the Switch 2 physical edition is releasing on March 26, 2026. This version is also available to pre-order now.

On the side, SEGA is also releasing the Blue Star Extreme Gear free on all platforms today.

Is It Complete On Game Card?

Rumors initially spread that Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds would be a Game-Key Card. Sega’s FAQ makes it clear that the base game is complete on Game Card.

That means updates and future content, such as the Blue Star Extreme Gear, isn’t in the Game Card. They will have to be downloaded online, but of course that stands to reason.

SEGA even went on record that this physical release is not a Limited Run Games release. So it should not be too hard to get your Game Card copy at launch, even if you don’t pre-order the game.