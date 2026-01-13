Gameranx

FiveM Studio CFX.RE Launches CFX Marketplace For GTA RP Mods

by

Could this be the start of something bigger?

FiveM studio CFX.RE has announced CFX Marketplace on Twitter:

Today, we’re excited to announce the Cfx Marketplace: a curated digital storefront where talented FiveM/RedM creators can share and sell their work.

The site uses the Rockstar logo and comes with this description:

Create A New World Custom To Your Story

Made Just For You:

The Official Rockstar Modding UGC Marketplace for RedM & FiveM. Discover Assets, Scripts and upload your own creations using the Portal.

CFX also shared a list of their initial launch partners, including Razed Mods of NaturalVision fame. NoPixel is listed among the group Coming Soon. And CFX explained they’re rolling out the marketplace in phases to benefit the creators and servers.

Will This Lead To Something More?

We can see the appeal of CFX Marketplace immediately. A centralized store or hub for these mods will make it easier for creators to connect with GTA RP servers and players.

But one can’t help but wonder if Rockstar is looking to bring this beyond PCs, to consoles. If that’s the plan they’re a long way away from making it happen, but they’re taking the proper steps to go forward.

