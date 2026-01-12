First Pokemon LEGO Sets Revealed!

Last year, a really cool collaboration was unveiled in the form of the Pokemon LEGO collection. Yes, the pocket monsters that we’ve been enjoying for almost 30 years were getting their very own LEGO sets, and people couldn’t wait. Thankfully, today, the company decided to drop a bunch of information about the sets, including what you could get, and a special free set you can get if you pre-order one of the items in question. So, which creatures got the “LEGO touch?” That would be Pikachu, Eevee, and a trio set of Vensaur, Blastoise, and Charizard. Arguably, all the Kanto favorites are soon to be in your house, LEGO-style.

You can go to the official Pokemon LEGO website to pre-order the collection, and you’ll see some key things when you do. First, Pikachu and Eevee are their own sets, meaning you’ll buy them individually. However, the Kanto starter trio is a combined set, and thus, the price for them is a bit higher at $650. Yeah, that’s quite a jump, wouldn’t you say?

Another key difference is the piece sets for each of them. Eevee’s model is only 587 pieces, which is why it’s the cheapest of the bunch at $60. Then, Pikachu’s set is over 2000 pieces, which helps “justify” its price of $200.

Finally, the Kanto starter trio set is over 6800 pieces! That makes it $650 to get. However, with this last one, there is a catch that might make you get it, regardless of its price point. That catch is that if you pre-order the Kanto starter trio set, you’ll get for free the Kanto Badges LEGO set! Yes, this set, which would cost you $30 on its own, will be free if you get that set, and you’ll get both the LEGOs to make the badges and a special carrying case for you to hold them in! The badge set as a whole is over 300 pieces. Also, the special deal for this “gift” ends on February 26th.

Another fun element here is that if you go to the main website for the collections, you’ll see a special trailer that features a bunch of adults who grew up on the franchise hearing about the “Pokemon in the wild” and coming together to catch’em all, with the tag “Adults Welcome” showcasing that these LEGO sets aren’t just for kids, they’re for anyone who loves the franchise.

Clearly, they’re trying to appeal to as many fans as possible, which will make it interesting to see just how well they sell.