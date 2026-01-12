Gameranx

Ubisoft Brings The Division Definitive Edition Billboard To Japan Event – But Nothing’s Announced Yet

Ubisoft wants us to be annoyed, and hope that generated hype.

Ubisoft has dropped a teaser for a new The Division release in Japan – but they won’t tell us what it is, yet.

We found several Japanese content creators post about going to FPS Day X, held in Tokyo Japan. They shared pictures from the event, and several of them took a picture of a billboard.

The billboard is labeled Tom Clancy’s The Division: Definitive Edition. What’s interesting about this is Ubisoft has not yet confirmed it or revealed what it is.

We just reported on Ubisoft’s announcements for their Anniversary event for the original The Division, and this was not brought up.

However, one of these content creators, tubeboze, replied in English to a fan asking about what we now know is Realism Mode:

Thanks for your comment! Regarding the new mode, since there is a “Day 2” event today, I chose not to go into details, as some people may be looking forward to it.

I believe it will likely be officially announced afterward.

It looked like very engaging and exciting content!

What Does Ubisoft Know?

We suspect Ubisoft will announce Tom Clancy’s The Division: Definitive Edition today or at the end of FPS Day X. The gap between teaser and announcement may just be to grab attention.

https://twitter.com/domen0204/status/2010224815131766796
https://twitter.com/HunDra_YouTube/status/2010604973470765349

