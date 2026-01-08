Rumor: Resident Evil Remake Trilogy Is Coming To Switch 2 After Resident Evil Requiem

If these games are coming, they’ll probably bring them as a bundle too.

Reece Reilly, AKA Kiwi Talkz, dropped some new Resident Evil-related Switch 2 rumors.

He said this on Twitter:

There are a number of people that have been wondering if the RE Remake series is coming to Switch 2, yes they are! but Capcom will wait for the dust to settle with RE9 first before they are brought over.

RE9, AKA Resident Evil Requiem, is releasing alongside Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition, and Resident Evil Village Gold Edition in February 27, 2026 on the Switch 2. They are also available as a bundle called the Generation Pack on the eShop.

Will Capcom Sell These Games As A Bundle?

Capcom bundled their remakes of Resident Evil 2,3, and 4 as Resident Evil Remaster Trilogy last 2024. This bundle is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

So it’s highly likely that Capcom will also bring this bundle to the Switch 2. All these games are also still available to buy individually.

This does feel like an easy rumor to predict, but we’ll see if Capcom announces all of this this year.