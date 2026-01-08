Rumor: StarCraft Third-Person Shooter Is On The Way

Blizzard could finally be releasing a StarCraft shooter, over two decades after StarCraft: Ghost’s cancellation.

Windows Central’s Jez Corden claims that the game will be announced at this year’s Blizzcon, though he gave no details for its release date and platforms.

In 2002, Blizzard announced StarCraft: Ghost, a stealth shooter surrounding the Terran agent Nova. The game was coming to consoles but was cancelled by 2005.

Jason Schreier wrote about a second StarCraft shooter codenamed Ares. It was in development between 2016 to 2019, but got cancelled for being too similar to Battlefield, and subsequently, Call of Duty.

What Do We Know About This StarCraft Shooter?

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, Blizzard had job openings for an open-world shooter late last year, and that could be this game. Former Far Cry lead Dan Hay is also reported to be leading the project.

This game is probably a different animal from StarCraft: Ghost, but we have to imagine Blizzard knows the fans will want to play Nova there in some capacity. We’ll see where they take the lessons learned from Overwatch for this title.