Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7 Season 1 Reloaded Starts January 8

Controversies be damned; Call of Duty continues to go on strong.

Activision has announced the launch details for Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7 Season 1 Reloaded.

They made the announcement on Twitter:

Fight across sky-high rooftops, nuclear facilities, and tight-quarters distillery lanes in the Season 01 Reloaded update of #BlackOps7 Multiplayer on January 8

Yakei: Brand-new (6v6 + 2v2)

Meltdown: Remastered (6v6)

Fringe: Returning (6v6)

Two Maps Borrowed, One Map New

Yakei is the one brand new map for Season 1 Reloaded. You play in a set of three tightly packed buildings that gives opportunities for tactical wall jumps and rooftop ambushes.

Meltdown brings back a fatal Pakistan nuclear plant from Call of Duty: Black Ops II. Fringe is a small farm town location evoking Cold War scare media like Red Dawn.

Call Of Duty ended 2025 as one of the top three played games. There really is no defeating this annualized franchise.

You can watch the Season 1 Reloaded trailer below.