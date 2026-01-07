South Park Joining The Battle Royale In Fortnite This Weekend

Epic Games has dropped a teaser for South Park coming to Fortnite this weekend.

They shared a picture of Butters playing the game with this caption:

Chaos, loading…

1.9.26

How Will South Park Fit Into Fortnite?

We know a lot of fans will already be hyped up for the prospect of playing their favorite South Park characters in the largest IP crossover of all time.

This is your reminder that Epic Games does a lot of negotiation so that more mature IPs that get added to the game get modified to make them acceptable to a larger audience.

Street Fighter’s Cammy White famously wore black tights over her leotard when she was added to the game. This isn’t just to keep the game safe for children, but to make them acceptable in conservative countries and regions.

So we would tell fans not to expect the boys of South Park to be using expletives the way they do in the show. But then again, it may just be enough for fans to have Eric Cartman Mexican standoff with Peter Griffin and Eminem.