Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

South Park Joining The Battle Royale In Fortnite This Weekend

by

Finally, time to complete your 2000s crossover fanfiction in-game.

Epic Games has dropped a teaser for South Park coming to Fortnite this weekend.

They shared a picture of Butters playing the game with this caption:

Chaos, loading…

1.9.26

How Will South Park Fit Into Fortnite?

We know a lot of fans will already be hyped up for the prospect of playing their favorite South Park characters in the largest IP crossover of all time.

This is your reminder that Epic Games does a lot of negotiation so that more mature IPs that get added to the game get modified to make them acceptable to a larger audience.

Street Fighter’s Cammy White famously wore black tights over her leotard when she was added to the game. This isn’t just to keep the game safe for children, but to make them acceptable in conservative countries and regions.

So we would tell fans not to expect the boys of South Park to be using expletives the way they do in the show. But then again, it may just be enough for fans to have Eric Cartman Mexican standoff with Peter Griffin and Eminem.

Recent Videos

20 Game REMAKES That We Are LOOKING FORWARD TO

20 Game REMAKES That We Are LOOKING FORWARD TO
10 Side Quests BETTER Than The Main Story

10 Side Quests BETTER Than The Main Story
Evolution of Bosses in Video Games

Evolution of Bosses in Video Games
10 Upcoming Games We Don't Quite UNDERSTAND

10 Upcoming Games We Don't Quite UNDERSTAND
20 Legendary Indie Games You Should NOT MISS

20 Legendary Indie Games You Should NOT MISS
BIGGEST GAME ANNOUNCEMENTS OF 2025

BIGGEST GAME ANNOUNCEMENTS OF 2025
10 Things That Got WORSE Last Year

10 Things That Got WORSE Last Year
20 Best Racing Games That TRULY Test Your Patience

20 Best Racing Games That TRULY Test Your Patience
10 Secret Levels in Games You WEREN'T MEANT TO FIND

10 Secret Levels in Games You WEREN'T MEANT TO FIND
Category: Tag: , , , , , , , , ,