Lost Lazlow Jones Grand Theft Auto V Interview Has Been Found And Is Now Available Online

A nice little piece of Grand Theft Auto V lost media was just found and has been reshared on the World Wide Web.

Community member TheNathanNS shared the good news:

GTA LOST MEDIA HAS BEEN FOUND

In September 2013, Lazlow Jones (who played himself from GTA 3 – GTA 5) made an appearance on British radio station Absolute Radio to talk about GTA 5, but unfortunately, outside of a few mentions, no remnants of the interview took place.

Until today that is, part one of the interview (15 minutes) found by @Azrael_Arcadia

It’s likely the reason only 15 minutes were found was because back around 2013, all non-partnered YouTube videos were restricted to 15 minutes maximum. The other parts of the interview are still missing unfortunately.

But found media, is found media.

Was There Some Hidden Secret In This Lost Media?

After listening to the whole thing, we can’t really say that there’s anything important that had been forgotten and was found again in this interview. Lazlow talked to Pete Donaldson, former radio host and modern day podcaster.

Lazlow was of course a DJ himself, so the two perform in top form in holding an amusing conversation that probably played out that way throughout the program, that was dubbed the Grand Theft Audio show.

Lazlow repeated several times that he and other Rockstar Games staff were on tour promoting the show. This radio appearance was itself dated on September 15, 2013, just two days before Grand Theft Auto V itself came out on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

So if there’s any value to this clip, it would be recapturing the spirit of the time of the game’s release. Some fans may not be that nostalgic for what was a decade ago, but we suspect some of our readers weren’t old enough to play Grand Theft Auto V when this show was first broadcast.

But truthfully, there was no need for some long kept secret to have come out on this show. The value of lost media, Rockstar Games related or not, is that the archives have been retrieved, for the world to rediscover and appreciate.

So What’s In This Lost Media?

Lazlow talked about bringing back the legendary DJ Pooh for the first time since 2004’s Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. He also shared a story about getting to visit Bootsy Collins at his studio to record for the game.

Lazlow and Pete also brought up Tommy “The Nightmare” Smith, AKA, Axl Rose.

We should give you fair warning, if you decide to listen to this clip, that Pete and Lazlow do make some off-color remarks. But then again, you should have probably already expected that for a promotional tour for Grand Theft Auto V.

You can listen to Lazlow Jones’ found interview with Absolute Radio below.