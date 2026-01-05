Tom Henderson Thinks Rockstar Is “Confident” Grand Theft Auto 6 Will Release This November For Real

This time, we would be happy to get no surprises.

Tom Henderson says Rockstar is ‘confident’ that Grand Theft Auto 6 will make its November 19, 2026 launch date.

Tom spoke in the 1st 2026 episode of Insider Gaming Weekly. This episode is titled 2026 Gaming Predictions, so Tom doesn’t claim he has an insider source that said this.

But since Tom does have sources in Rockstar Games and/or Take-Two Interactive, the information he does know has made him confident enough to make this prediction.

Rockstar’s Confidence

When asked about Grand Theft Auto 6’s release, he said this:

I think Rockstar are confident enough now that it will release this year.

If Tom had reason to doubt that Rockstar would hit their schedule on time, he would be monetarily incentivized to spread negative news.

So even if you see gaming rumors negatively, a credible source claiming that Rockstar is confident should make fans and the industry confident that this is really the last release date.

Regarding Grand Theft Auto 6’s Price

In their discussion about the game’s possible price, Tom said this:

I think 80. But they’re going to push with something.

Co-host Mike Straw then shared some speculation of his own:

They will have a $100 version. They will have a $130 version. But I think the base game will be 80.

Yeah, there’ll be a there’ll be a $300 collector’s edition. We know that they’re going to do something.

What About GTA Online, PC, and Next Gen?

Tom shared his perspective on how Rockstar will be lining up Grand Theft Auto 6’s roadmap after its November launch.

He said this:

Yeah, the thing with GTA is that they’re going to stagger everything as much as possible because it’s just going to be round after round of influx of people buying the game.

Um, obviously with the November release, they’ve then got Christmas next up and then it’s probably going to be GTA Online.

And the PC version is in 2027, and then by that point, if next-gen doesn’t get delayed that they’re then have got next-gen versions in 2028.

So it’s all going to be about those waves, which is exactly what they did with GTA 5. Um, and it’s proven to be a business model that works, right? So, they they’re just going to replicate that.

It would certainly be a relief if Rockstar stops springing surprises on us and just releases Grand Theft Auto 6 when it’s ready on November, as they promised. We suspect they added a reasonable period for sufficient QR control.

They’re probably also now preparing for a proper high scale marketing campaign to make sure the world knows that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be out when it is. So, here’s hoping that Rockstar gets that work done in time and meets all our expectations.