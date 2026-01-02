Lionsgate Reveals A John Wick AAA Game Is Coming Our Way

John Wick has been a monster of a movie franchise. This series has spawned multiple installments, with fans enjoying the journey each installment takes them on. Keanu Reeves has portrayed this character for years now, and it looks like we might see him return to the video game space. Lionsgate has quite a few notable IPs under its umbrella, including this one. So far, we know of two particular franchises that will be hitting the video game marketplace sooner rather than later.

The first is obviously John Wick. That game will undoubtedly have quite a few eager players. After all, it’s noted that this won’t be a smaller video game project. Instead, it’s explicitly described as a larger AAA game centered on the franchise. But beyond that, we’ll have to wait for more official news to actually be released to the public regarding what exactly we can expect from a video game installment.

John Wick & More Are Getting AAA Game Adaptations

Thanks to the fine folks over at Insider Gaming, we’re finding out now that Lionsgate is keen on getting its IPs into the video game realm. There was a recent earnings call where Lionsgate chairman Adam Fogelson noted that John Wick and Saw are among the franchises with an AAA game opportunity. We should be hearing something soon, but that’s not the only franchise on the table.

Unfortunately, Adam didn’t go beyond just those two franchises. We don’t know which other IPs are in talks to get a video game adaptation. Likewise, we’re not even sure how the two mentioned will tie into the already established movies. For Saw, we’re used to seeing these horror asymmetrical game adaptations, so perhaps we’ll be getting something similar to that again. That’s just speculation, but for John Wick, the possibilities are endless here. Now, here’s hoping that not only will we get word on who is attached to this project, but also a release date.