Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Is Getting A “Nextgen Edition” – But Not From Rockstar

We may wait for this fan project longer than GTA 6, really.

We may be getting the proper modern upgrade to Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas that Rockstar didn’t make.

Revolution Team just released a new trailer for Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Nextgen Edition.

They provided this description with the trailer:

Friends, after a long but necessary hiatus, we are thrilled to announce that we are departing from sunny Vice City and heading straight to Los Santos!

Our journey with VCNE has reached a logical conclusion for us. The current version 1.2 is fully playable, as confirmed by hundreds of playthroughs on YouTube. The modification has found its place in the community, continues to live its own life, and receives fixes and updates from dedicated enthusiasts—something we are sincerely happy about

As for us, we are not standing still. Our team has shifted focus to a new, even more ambitious and large-scale project based on GTA V’s RAGE Engine. This time, we will be sharing details more cautiously, but we are moving forward and preparing something truly special for you.

Fasten your seatbelts—we’re taking off!

P.S. Today marks exactly two years since we announced the development of VCNE. This date holds special significance for us, which is precisely why we chose it for this new announcement—as a symbol of transitioning to the next chapter.

Why Are The Fans Making Another Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas?

Obviously, the big elephant in the room is Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. These remasters of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas were poorly received for their technical issues at launch.

However, even after multiple updates and fixes, many fans remain unhappy with the final version of this collection. One big point of contention is that Rockstar made the creative choice to keep these games closer to the original versions on the PlayStation 2.

We won’t debate the merits of this choice here. Revolution Team’s trailer clearly shows that Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Nextgen Edition has fully upgraded graphics, but remains recognizably the same game.

So, for fans who wanted a remake of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas instead of a remaster, Revolution Team seems determined to meet that demand.

The Big Caveat

While the news is exciting, we need to be clear that Revolution Team made it clear that this new project is still ‘in progress.’ They didn’t commit to a release date or even a release window, so we should just wait for when they announce that the game is done.

In the meantime, you can watch the trailer below.